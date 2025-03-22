Lutheran East legend Jesse McCulloch back home as a Spartan for NCAA tournament

The second-seed Michigan State Spartans are in Cleveland for the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and one former Cleveland high school legend on the team is visiting home.

Freshman forward Jesse McCulloch, a Cleveland native and Lutheran High School East legend, is gearing up for Michigan's game against No. 15 seed Bryant University Bulldogs in the first round of the March Madness tournament at Rocket Arena Friday.

McCulloch never imagined playing in March Madness during his high school basketball years, let alone playing at his hometown arena.

"Not at all, especially not my first-round, freshman year," McCulloch said, "So, this is really a blessing, and I'm just looking forward to it."

The former Lutheran East superstar is redshirting, and although he won't play, he will have a front-row seat to see his team try and advance to the next round.

McCulloch said he grew up a Cleveland sports fan and attended many Cavs and Guardians games with his family.

"It's definitely going to be a very different experience knowing that they're going to be able to see me on TV and then just me over here practicing [in] the same arena [as] the Cavs," McCulloch said.

The Spartans made it to the second round of last year's NCAA tournament but lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels.