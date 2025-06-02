Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend.

Police said that on Sunday, around 3 a.m., a Lyft driver in a blue Honda Civic picked up two men in the 2200 block of 25th Street.

When the vehicle approached the 700 block of Garth Avenue, one of the men pulled out a gun and then ordered the driver to pull over and get out of the car, police said.

The two men then drove off in the Lyft. Police said the car was found around an hour later on Kickapoo Avenue.

Akron Police

The two men were nowhere to be found.

Last month, a Lyft driver in Akron was hit by a bullet fragment after someone with an assault rifle fired the weapon at her car.

