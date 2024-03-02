Mac 'N Cheese enthusiast? Taste all the cheesy goodness you want for a good cause

CLEVELAND — Are you a Mac 'N Cheese enthusiast? The Mac 'N Cheese Throwdown invites you to come hungry and ready to try out 15 local restaurants' spins on the classic comfort food.

At the 8th annual throwdown on Saturday, there will be more varieties of cheesy noodle pairings than you can imagine. The event runs from Noon to 3:30 p.m. at 4601 Payne Ave. in Cleveland.

Taste and try all the varieties and text to vote for your favorite take on the dish in several different categories, including modern mac, classic mac, and people's choice. You can check out the 2024 competitorshere. There will be live music throughout the day at the Front Street Social Stage.

One of the participating restaurants is Ninja City Kitchen and Bar in Gordon Square. News 5 stopped by this week to check out the mac and cheese the restaurant will send to the competition.

News 5 Ninja City Kitchen and Bar will be one of 15 restaurants serving up its best take on classic comfort food on March 2.

The participating restaurants donate their time and their noodles to the cause. All food leftovers are taken to local shelters. The event raises money for W.A.G.S. 4 Kids. The organization has been operating in Northeast Ohio for 20 years. It trains working service dogs that assist children with mobility, autism, and mental health services.

The organization averages training and pairing about 10 to 15 dogs per year with families. Tickets are still available to join in on the delicious day; get them by CLICKING HERE or at the door.