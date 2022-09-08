Machine oil found in Chagrin River on Wednesday afternoon; deemed 'not harmful' to wildlife

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A machine oil spill occurred in the Chagrin River in Willoughby on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Eastlake Fire Department.

Around 12:20 p.m., the fire department responded to a call about a light green substance that was detected in the water near the Route 2 overpass, the release said.

As suggested by the EPA, Eastlake laid 350 feet of protective blooms in the river downstream with the assistance of the Lake County HazMat Team and Eastlake Technical Rescue team. They will remain in the water for the next day.

The Lake County General Health District determined the source of the leak was from Cortest Inc., which is located near the river.

The machine oil does not pose a danger to the surrounding wildlife.

