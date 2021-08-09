Madison Public Library accepting submissions for its 21st annual photography show

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Madison Public Library is accepting submissions for its 21st annual photography show.

Submissions for the show are due Aug. 9-13.

This year, each photographer can submit up to three entries among five categories: animals, architecture, landscapes, close-up photos and people.

"We've always had a theme for our photography show, but we decided to give people more options for their photo entries this year," said Dee Culbertson, library director. "We love to see all the creativity of our photography enthusiasts!"

All photographs are welcome and must be labeled with a title and the photographer’s name on the back.

Photographs can be from 4 inches by 6 inches to poster size. All entries must be framed or mounted on stiff paper and accompanied by the library’s entry form.

Library visitors will vote on their favorites. The show runs from Aug. 17 through mid-September.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 16.

Click here to find the form.

