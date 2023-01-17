Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Aug. 2

CLEVELAND — Living icon Madonna is coming to Cleveland this summer. Her global tour, called The Celebration Tour, is making a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 2.

Ticket sales begin January 27 at 10 a.m. There are presale, fan club and VIP options. Find more info here.

Special guest Bob the Drag Queen will join Madonna as she highlights music from the last 40 years.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer said in a press release.

