Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maggie's and More Donut Shop hosting formalwear fundraiser to support vital mission

Maggie's and More provides meaningful, fun employment for differently abled adults
The bakery is giving back, hosting its first annual event called "Formal Labels to Benefit the Differently-Abled."
Maggie's and More Donut Shop
Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 11:39:49-05

HIRAM, Ohio — Maggie's and More in Hiram is a bakery serving up donuts and other tasty treats. The bakery provides meaningful employment for folks who are differently abled.

Abra Schweickert is the owner and founder of Maggie's and More. Schweickert is a special needs educator who recognized that many who are differently abled are not provided enough opportunities to interact with their community.

Maggie's and More allows the differently abled to work in the bakery and interact with customers every day. The employees love working at Maggie's, the shop and their job gives them a purpose. Now, the bakery is giving back, hosting a first annual event its calling "Formal Labels to Benefit the Differently-Abled."

Thanks to the community, Maggie's and More has collected more than 300 dresses, shoes, and accessories.

On Feb. 16, Maggie's and More hosted a night for local students to shop for prom. At the event, students got goodie bags filled with jewelry, nail supplies, hair accessories, makeup, and lotions. These students got to take home a dress free of charge.

Now, the "Formal Labels to Benefit the Differently Abled" sale is going public. "If you shop with Maggie's this prom season, it's a win, win," said Schweickert. "Anyone who needs a nice new dress, shoes, or accessories can shop at a significant discount, and all the proceeds support Maggie's vital mission."

On Feb. 18, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone can come in and shop the formal wear collection to support Maggie's mission.

Maggie's and More is located at 6821 Wakefield Road, Hiram, 44234.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through