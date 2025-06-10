Main Street Saloon serving thousands of free meals to kids this summer

AKRON, Ohio — It's a 13-year tradition of kindness and generosity that keeps growing each summer in Akron.

The owners of Main Street Saloon, which sits on the boundary of the city's Firestone Park and South Akron neighborhoods, give their time— and a lot of their own money— to feed lunches to children over most of the summer.

The Tuesday menu included macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets, a fruit and a drink.

Bar workers, along with some volunteers, prepare, package and give away dozens of lunches for kids five days a week.

"I think it means a lot to the community. I think that they're happy to come here. It gives them something to do in the summer, something to look forward to," said the bar's co-owner, Brooke Kennamore.

The food program was created by Main Street's former owner, David Kennamore.

He realized that many kids relied on lunches provided at schools, but often didn't have enough food to eat in the summer. He passed away in 2017.

His daughter, Marlene Denholm, now carries on the free lunches every summer as part of her dad's legacy. She choked up when talking about what it means to help the kids.

"I feel like it really makes a difference," Denholm said. "I've had kids come through that are grown up too, sitting in our chairs, eating our food. The hugs mean a lot."

Main Street has a budget of around $5,000 for the program. Half of the money comes from customer and company donations. The rest of the money comes from the family. They feel it's worth every penny.

Asked how long the free lunch program will continue, Brooke Kennamore said, "Forever, if I have anything to say about it for sure."