Major events in Cleveland on Friday could snarl traffic

CLEVELAND — Bill Joel. Rod Stewart. Nicki Minaj. The Guardians. It's all happening in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, so plan ahead because there will be numerous parking restrictions and road closures.

According to the City of Cleveland, here's the list of parking bans and detours:

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

From 6 a.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, restrictions will be in place on:



Erieside Avenue – From East 9th Street around the north side of the stadium to West 3rd Street

From 3 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, restrictions will be in place on:

Lakeside Avenue – From East 9th Street to West 9th Street

St. Clair Avenue – From East 9th Street to West 9th Street

East 9th Street – From Lakeside Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

West 9th Street – From Front Avenue to West Superior Avenue

From 4 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, restrictions will be in place on:

Prospect Avenue – From East 9th Street to Ontario Street

Huron Road – From Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue

It is always best practice to check nearby poles, posts, and meters to look for signage outlining restrictions.

EXIT RAMP / ROAD CLOSURES

From 6 a.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, the following closures will be in effect:



Al Lerner Way

Additional portions of Erieside Avenue

From 5 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday, the following closures will be in effect:

West 3rd Street Exit Ramp – From Route 2 Westbound

East 9th Street Exit Ramp – From BOTH Route 2 Westbound AND Eastbound

Access to Route 2 from West 3rd Street will be open until 5 p.m.Access to Route 2 Westbound from East 9th Street will be open until 5 p.m.

During the events, access to Route 2 Eastbound from East 9th Street will be open ONLY from Lakeside Avenue (subject to change).

OTHER INFORMATION

Access to The Pit Lot and Huntington Park Garage will be open on West 3rd Street throughout the entirety of the event (subject to change).

Access to The Muni Lot will be open from Route 2 or South Marginal Road east of the Muni Lot.

As you may recall, the Billy Joel/Rod Stewart concert was briefly the subject of intense public speculation.

Full video of Billy Joel and Rod Stewart Cleveland concert announcement

RELATED: Mystery concert announced: Billy Joel and Rod Stewart coming to Cleveland this summer