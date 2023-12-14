'Major Milestone:' Cleveland Metroparks surpasses 25,000 acres of parkland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of Northeast Ohio’s crown jewels is celebrating a major milestone. Cleveland Metroparks announced it is now operating more than 25,000 acres of parkland.

“Cleveland Metroparks continues to prioritize strategic acquisitions that connect communities and protect our region’s natural resources in the vision of the Emerald Necklace that was established more than a century ago,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman.

Since Zimmerman joined the park district in 2010, Cleveland Metroparks has acquired more than 4,000 acres of new land, including 500 acres in 2023 alone.

The 25,000-acre milestone comes as Metroparks celebrates its 106th year in existence. The oldest park district in Ohio, it started with three acres of land donated by a west side brewer in the Rocky River Valley.

The expansion of the West Creek Reservation, with the addition of the former Parmadale campus and Padua High School’s soccer fields, helped the park district surpass 25,000 acres.

“With this significant expansion of West Creek Reservation thanks to the support and partnership of the West Creek Conservancy, Cleveland Metroparks has passed a major milestone 106 years in the making with the protection and conservation of more than 25,000 acres of parks across 49 communities,” Zimmerman said.

The West Creek Reservation has more than doubled since its acquisition in 2006. The newest land will allow for an expansion of the park’s trail network, including a future connection to the Towpath Trail and Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

West Creek Conservancy has led significant environmental cleanup and restoration of the 80-acre former Parmadale campus and stream and floodplain restoration of the adjacent former Padua soccer fields.

Zimmerman said restoration efforts are expanding as the park district grows, which allows future generations to enjoy Northeast Ohio’s natural resources.

“There are so many fond memories over this century of stewardship. And this 25,000 acre milestone is really setting the stage for that next 100 years of stewardship,” Zimmerman said.

In 2023 Cleveland Metroparks anticipates adding a total of 500 acres across 11 park reservations including:



Approximately 154-acre Ironwood Golf Course added in Hinckley Reservation.

Approximately 48-acre Gordon Park South added to Lakefront Reservation.

Approximately 3 acres in The Flats added to Lakefront Reservation.

Approximately 150 acres of the former Hawthorne Valley Country Club are expected to be added to South Chagrin Reservation by the end of 2023.