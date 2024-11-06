Major wins and losses for Northeast Ohio school districts

CLEVELAND — Some major levies across Northeast Ohio passed in the election, approving more funding, saving some large area school districts and their future plans.

Cuyahoga County voters passed the Cleveland Metro School District 295-mill bond by 66% and decided to pass the school levy despite recent property reappraisals.

“We are deeply appreciative of the community’s support during these challenging times. The passage of the levy, along with the extension of the bond issue, brings necessary relief, and we are especially grateful to everyone who volunteered their time—whether by canvassing, phone banking, or hosting events—to support CMSD. My sincere thanks also go to Mayor Bibb, Cleveland City Council, and the CMSD board for their unwavering dedication to our scholars and their role in making this outcome possible.”

Dr. Warren Morgan, CMSD CEO

Cuyahoga County is one of seven counties that completed new state-required reappraisals, with homeowners seeing their property values increase around 30% on average. Some residents were concerned that the levy could mean an increase of up to $600 yearly, on top of the reappraisals. However, CEO of CMSD, Dr. Warren Morgan, argued it was better to vote for the levy now rather than later since it would still use old home values.

“If we were to wait and do the levy later, then it would be on the new reappraisal rates and would be even higher,” Morgan said.

In Summit County, Akron voters voted yes to Issue 27, which approved new school taxes for the first time in 12 years. A 1.3-mill bond issue would pay for a new $85 million North High School. The district is also moving forward with a 7.6-mill operating levy to pay daily expenses.

North High leaders believe a new building is needed to replace the 93-year-old school with about 900 students, as they say there have been ongoing problems with roof leaks and ceiling tiles falling into classrooms. The levy and bond issue comes after the Akron schools cut $24 million from the budget and eliminated hundreds of jobs, including dozens of teaching positions.

"It's all about the kids and if we want a better community here in Akron, it doesn't matter if you live on the south side of town, the west side of town,” said Frank Kalain, Interim Principal, North High School. “Wherever it is, we need to make sure we take care of our kids.”

In one of the closest school ballot issue races in Northeast Ohio, voters passed Twinsburg City Schools' $107 million bond issue with 50% of voters in favor and 48% against the levy.

Two failed levies were Mansfield City School District, with 69% of voters voting no to their levy and 52% voting no to the Avon Lake City School levy.