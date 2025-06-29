Malachi House holds an interment of ashes for 4 residents

CLEVELAND — Malachi House is a nonprofit that cares for terminally ill homeless people or people with limited resources who have no place to go. The organization has been a pillar in the community for over 35 years.

“We take the role of a family member, and we hold your hand when you're dying. We clothe you. We bathe you and we love you just like family until you are at peace,” Executive Director Judy Ghazoul said.

Saturday morning, the organization unveiled a new monument titled “We are held by many hands” and held an interment of ashes for four residents at Lake View Cemetery.

“On the monument, there are different hands, and it resembles the residents and with them, we have a hospice team and with them we have volunteers that are so committed to Malachi house. We have donors who are committed to us and make us be able to do things like this,” Ghazoul said.

The event honored the lives of residents who have died in their care, like Kareen Wood’s brother, Nicolas Woods, who died from cancer.

“He was this amazing person, and he was amazing with my children. He worked at a workshop where he looked after other people that worked there, and he was just always this caring person that made sure he looked out for everybody,” Kareen Woods said.

Nicolas Woods spent his final months at Malachi House.

“It just brings a lot of peace, a little bit of closure, but more importantly, a lot of peace knowing that he's in such a beautiful place. And knowing that when he passed away, he was in such a beautiful place,” Kareen Woods said.

The ceremony honored the lives of the residents, ensuring that no one would be forgotten and each story would be remembered. And Woods is grateful for the community that continues to bring peace to her family.

“It just makes it that much easier to not leave him behind, but to know that he's at his final resting place that is also beautiful make me feel peace,” Woods said.