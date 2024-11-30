Mall at the Museum to celebrate small businesses, entrepreneurs at Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND — As the holiday shopping season intensifies, the Real Black Friday and Financial Foundations University are highlighting local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 11 p.m., the two organizations will be presenting Small Business Saturday: Mall at the Museum at the Great Lakes Science Center.

The Real Black Friday and Financial Foundations University The event is Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Admission and parking in the attached garage is free.

Organizers describe it as a festive marketplace featuring more than 100 black and minority-owned businesses.

There will also be food trucks, a live band, choir, multiple DJs, games and video game trucks, and a chance to have cookies and photographs with Santa.

Free haircuts will be offered to the first 100 attendees.

This year's event also includes a pitch competition where local entrepreneurs and small businesses will compete for cash prizes to advance their businesses.

Among the contestants will be two teen brothers from Garfield Heights who started their own business, The Trash Boys, over the summer.

Watch News 5's July report on the teens' efforts to help residents and clean up the environment.

Teen brothers inspired by TikTok, pushed by mom, launch 'The Trash Boys' in Garfield Heights

RELATED: Teen brothers inspired by TikTok, pushed by mom, launch 'The Trash Boys' in Garfield Heights

More information on the event can be found HERE.