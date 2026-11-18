CLEVELAND, OH — A 21-year-old Euclid man is facing a felony charge after police say he ran a red light and crashed into an RTA paratransit van in Cleveland's Midtown neighborhood Monday, killing a passenger.

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Man, 21, charged in deadly RTA paratransit van crash in Cleveland

Michael Hackney was led into court Tuesday charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say Hackney was speeding south on East 55th around 11 a.m. Monday when he ran a red light at the Carnegie intersection and plowed his Jeep SUV into the passenger side of an RTA paratransit van.

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Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash involving paratransit van

Inside, a passenger — 73-year-old Amanda Quarterman — was killed. Police say the van's driver, a 66-year-old man, was injured, along with the driver of another SUV hit by the van as it spun out of control.

Hackney, with cuts visible on his head, said little during his court appearance as prosecutors asked a judge to set a high bond.

"Of concern also is that the defendant, he didn't stay there," the prosecutor said.

Police say after the crash, a bleeding Hackney took off running before being tracked down and arrested nearby. Police say the 21-year-old had a gun when officers found him.

His attorney was quick to point out Hackney's lack of a criminal record.

"Judge, I am not negating the severity of the accusations and the probable cause, but the man has no convictions," the attorney said.

However, court records show the Hackney was scheduled to appear in Willoughby Municipal Court Wednesday.

According to court records, Hackney was set to plead guilty to a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge after police said he failed to tell an officer he was carrying a gun when he was stopped by police.

Instead, he now sits in jail, an accused killer facing a felony.

A judge set Hackney's bond at $150,000 cash.

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