Man accused of fatally stabbing caretaker at Akron group home incompetent to stand trial

A man facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing a caretaker at an Akron group home last year has been deemed incompetent to stand trial for the time being, according to Summit County Court of Common Pleas records.

The attack happened in mid-November 2024 at a facility in the 1700 block of Shaw Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after a 56-year-old woman called the police and said a client inside the facility had just pushed her, Akron Police said in November.

Police met with a man at the door, later identified as the suspect, who had injuries to his hands. The man was detained while officers searched the building and collected evidence.

Officers located the woman and discovered that she had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

Court records show that the man has been ordered to undergo inpatient treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral HealthCare Hospital. Following his treatment, he will either be deemed competent or determined to be un-restorable.