Man accused of shooting Akron bounty hunter, 'Bounty Tank,' fired in self-defense, prosecutor's office says

An 18-year-old accused of shooting Frank Frazier, a popular bounty hunter from Akron who goes by Bounty Tank and has his own television show, fired in self-defense, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

While the 18-year-old won't face charges for shooting Frazier, a grand jury has indicted the teen on a charge of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of 7th Street after the bounty hunter went there to arrest the teen on an outstanding warrant. Frazier was shot in the torso and transported to the hospital.

Popular Akron bounty hunter shot while serving warrant

RELATED: Popular Akron bounty hunter shot while serving warrant

"Akron Police Department officers investigated the shooting of Franklin Frazier. Based on their investigation and work with their police legal advisors in the Akron Law Department, they concluded that (the teen) was acting in self-defense," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said the teen "is under a legal disability that makes it unlawful for him to possess a firearm because he was previously adjudicated delinquent of Felonious Assault in juvenile court."

The 18-year-old is set to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 11. He's currently being held in jail for a separate incident that involved having a weapon illegally.