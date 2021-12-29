Man and woman found shot to death inside car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting deaths of two people in the city's Corlett neighborhood.

Police said officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the 14516 block of Kingsford Avenue where two people who had been shot in a car. Inside the vehicle, police located a deceased 36-year-old woman in the driver's seat. She had been shot in the back of the head. A 37-year-old man, who was found in the backseat, was also deceased. He had been shot in the head.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicates the man shot the woman in the back of the head and then shot himself.

The names of the man and woman haven't been released. Police said the matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.