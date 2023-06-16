Man and woman robbed at gunpoint during Medina home invasion

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two armed men broke into a home early Friday morning and robbed the occupants.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 9000 block of Daniels Road.

Authorities said the men were wearing ski masks and carrying weapons. After entering, the robbers confronted a man and woman inside the home and demanded money. One of the robbers pistol-whipped the woman before leaving. They were last seen heading west on Mud Lake Road.

A specific description of the robbers isn't available, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Medina County Sheriff's Det. Curtin at 330-725-9116.

