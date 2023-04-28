Man arranging to buy Honda Civic from Facebook Marketplace involved in shootout, police report says

CLEVELAND — A man and his friend were involved in a shootout after he arranged to meet with a man selling a Honda Civic on Facebook Marketplace, according to Cleveland Police.

On April 20, the victim and his friend arrived at a parking lot at the intersection of Olivet and Hampden Avenues and waited for the owner of the Civic to arrive, according to the police report. The victim told police that upon the seller's arrival, the situation became suspicious when the seller parked on the opposite side of the parking lot and a silver Jeep pulled up and parked on Olivet Avenue shortly after the Civic arrived.

According to the victim’s statement given to police, he instructed his friend to grab a firearm from the glove box. As they exited the vehicle to meet the seller, the Jeep pulled into the parking lot and three men wearing all black clothing exited the Jeep with guns drawn at the victim and friend.

The victim stated that he grabbed his firearm from his holster as the three men from the Jeep opened fire. The victim and his friend returned fire as the occupants of the Jeep ran back to their vehicle.

The seller fled the scene in the Civic in a direction unknown. It is unknown if he was injured.

According to police, the victim and his friend cooperated with the officers when they arrived at the scene. Police retrieved the firearms used by the victim and friend, a black 380 Ruger and a black 9mm Taurus G2C.

While officers were at the scene, a man arrived at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his bicep and was listed as one of the owners of the silver Jeep. He was arrested after being discharged.

While en route to the shootout scene, officers were dispatched to the area of Superior Avenue and Ansel Road for the silver Jeep seen in that area by a Shot Spotter. Upon arriving, officers found a male shot and lying on the ground south of the Jeep. Officers later found out the injured was a suspect in the shootout incident. He was arrested and is being treated at University Hospital for his injuries, according to police.

The Jeep involved was found unoccupied with a shot-out rear window, a windshield with one bullet hole on the driver’s side, two right-side front and rear tires that were shot out and two bullet holes on the front right passenger door, the report states.

The victim and his friend were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

