Man arrested after homeowners find him with kidnapped woman in Akron garage, police say

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Akron on Monday and charged with kidnapping a 23-year-old woman from Chardon after they were found in a garage at a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, according to Akron Police.

Police said on Monday morning, they found the woman in a garage with the man, who had caused serious harm to her.

Police body camera footage obtained by News 5 partner the Akron Beacon Journal showed officers arrived at the home and found the garage to be locked. They began shouting for the man, and after a few minutes with no response, they began to pry the door to the garage open.

The footage showed that once the door opened, police drew their guns and walked toward the door before the man walked out.

Police found the woman in the garage after the man stepped out. The woman’s clothing was torn, and her face was swollen and bruised, the body camera footage showed.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

According to an article from the Akron Beacon Journal,police said the woman was held against her will for four days.

The Akron Beacon Journal report states the man and the woman were found around 1 a.m. by a man who lives at the home when he went to find a moving dolly in the unattached garage so he could replace his washing machine.

The residents were unaware of the man and the woman in the garage for the four days they were in there, the article said.

The man was arrested for felonious assault and has been charged with kidnapping, abduction and unlawful restraint, reports state.

According to the article from the Akron Beacon Journal, the man has been imprisoned three times for kidnapping within the last decade.

The first time he was arrested was in 2014, in Adams County. He was then arrested twice in Stark County, once in 2017 and once in 2020, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.