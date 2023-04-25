Man arrested, charged for fatally shooting his dog, causing SWAT standoff in Green

Summit County Sheriff's deputies arrested a City of Green resident following a SWAT standoff early Tuesday morning for allegedly killing his dog with a gun.

Police responded to the 34-year-old man's house after he made threats to shoot his dog, authorities said. He later allegedly shot the animal.

When police ordered him to come outside, he refused. Authorities said hostage negotiators and the SWAT team were sent to the home.

The man continued to ignore orders from the police, and eventually, SWAT entered the home and took him into custody.

He's being held at the Summit County Jail.

The man has been charged with cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony; weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; discharging a firearm in city limits, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

