Man arrested for allegedly killing 2 women and injuring a third on East 76th in May

A 21-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested for allegedly killing two Cleveland women and injuring a third in May.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) announced on Friday that it had arrested Deandre Lewis in connection to that shooting. He was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for homicide and felonious assault.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, on May 14, 2023, officers responded to an after-hours club on East 76th Street and Korman Avenue, where a large crowd had gathered. Police said they were directed by the crowd to a house in the 100 block of East 76th Street.

Ataiya Lashae Gordon, 23, was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Bianca Mason, 31, was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A 23-year-old woman was found outside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to UH and was released.

Lewis was later identified as being involved in this deadly shooting. He was arrested at an address near the 11600 block of East 59th Street.

Three firearms were seized during the arrest, police say.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police, Homicide Unit, lead to the identification of this suspect. The continued relationship between our task force and the Cleveland Division of Police will result in more violent fugitives being taken off the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

