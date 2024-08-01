Man arrested for shooting outside St. Malachi Church in Cleveland

A man charged in connection with a shooting outside St. Malachi Church that left three people injured appeared in court Thursday morning for an arraignment.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Richo Samuels, 35, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

He's currently being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Samuels has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 8.

What happened?

The shooting occurred Monday evening on Washington Avenue near the church. According to authorities, three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Numerous cars lined up outside the church were also hit by gunfire.

'We were attacked.' Three shot outside Ohio City church

RELATED:'We were attacked.' 3 shot outside Ohio City church