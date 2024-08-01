Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for shooting outside St. Malachi Church in Cleveland

Poster image.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A man charged in connection with a shooting outside St. Malachi Church that left three people injured appeared in court Thursday morning for an arraignment.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Richo Samuels, 35, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

He's currently being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Samuels has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 8.

What happened?

The shooting occurred Monday evening on Washington Avenue near the church. According to authorities, three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Numerous cars lined up outside the church were also hit by gunfire.

'We were attacked.' Three shot outside Ohio City church

RELATED:'We were attacked.' 3 shot outside Ohio City church

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through