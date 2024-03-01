Man arrested for trying to poison cats with antifreeze at Summit Co. trailer park, officials say

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to poison animals with antifreeze at a Summit County trailer park, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The New Franklin man was charged with the following:



Attempted animal cruelty of a companion animal

Attempted animal cruelty of a non-companion animal

Poisoning animals

An investigation took place at the Sandy Beach Trailer Park in Green after the Summit County Sheriff's Office was notified of dozens of bowls filled with antifreeze all over the trailer park, authorities said.

An animal rescue called "The Humane Bean" had been at the park to trap, neuter and return feral cats; however, after returning 10 of the cats, the bowls had surfaced.

The group was able to remove eight of the cats and place them into foster care.

On Thursday, agents with the Humane Society thoroughly searched the trailer park and did not find any deceased or distressed animals, authorities said.

RELATED: Dozens of bowls filled with antifreeze at Summit Co. trailer park; police investigating as cat poisoning case

Dozens of bowls filled with antifreeze at Summit Co. trailer park; police investigating as cat poisoning case