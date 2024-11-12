Man arrested in Cleveland for allegedly live-streaming himself threatening to shoot people

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man is behind bars after Cleveland police say he livestreamed himself on Instagram on Saturday, brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot people.

According to police and Cleveland Municipal Court records, the man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a third-degree felony.

The Cleveland Division of Police said its Downtown Service Unit was notified about the livestream, which involved an unidentified man wearing a mask and making threats.

An investigation found that" the man had fired shots at an unspecified location, which he described as within the city of Lakewood."

Since the man was allegedly wearing a mask, authorities couldn't identify him right away. Additionally, police said that he tried to evade law enforcement by moving around to different areas. Despite that, police said he was identified sometime later after they utilized the Real Time Crime Center and "other investigative techniques."

The Real Time Crime Center started around four years ago and has been a boon for the city's crimefighting, but staffing levels have been an issue.

'There is a gap': News 5 Investigators uncover Cleveland's Real Time Crime Center isn't 24/7

Police obtained an arrest warrant on Sunday and located the man near East 8th Street and Prospect Avenue. Officers found a gun during the arrest.

"We are relieved that no one was injured and commend our Division members for their swift work in identifying and apprehending this individual," Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz said.

The man was arraigned in court Tuesday morning and is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond, court records show.