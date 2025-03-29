Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Springfield Township Halloween party

Springfield Township Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Canton resident on Firday who was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection to the murder of Brian Cofer.

A shooting at a Halloween party left Cofer dead and another person injured on October 27, 2024, according to Springfield Township police.

Springfield Township PD launched an investigation immediately after the incident in collaboration with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Chief of Police Jack Simone said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Force issued an arrest warrant Friday for the 23-year-old.

Cofer's father spoke to News 5 last December, seeking justice for his son.

"We recognize that these arrests cannot undo the grief and suffering caused by this senseless act of violence," said Simone in a statement. "However, we hope this will take a step towards some measure of closure and comfort to the Cofer family and everyone affected. Our officers left no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice, and we remain committed to seeing this case through."

Simone asked anyone with any additional information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Troyer at 330-734-4106.