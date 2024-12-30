'I've been numb for 9 weeks': Father seeks justice after Halloween party homicide in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — More than two months have passed since a 39-year-old father was killed at a Halloween party in Springfield Township.

The heartbroken family of Brian Michael Cofer is begging for justice and frustrated that no one has been charged in the deadly shooting.

Who killed Brian Cofer? Family, police look for answers after Halloween party murder

"Morning, noon and night, that's all I think about. I've been numb for nine weeks. It's been nine weeks since he has been tragically taken from us, and we still have nobody in custody," said his father, Brian David Cofer. "My boy was only 39. He had his whole life ahead of him."

The tragedy unfolded during an annual Halloween party on Oct. 27 at a home on Canton Road.

Following the incident, police released a cell phone video that showed a man pistol-whipping and seriously injuring another man in the backyard.

That victim was taken to a hospital and survived.

Shortly after the outside attack, the same suspect went into the home, where there was another fight broke out, according to police.

Additional cell phone video released to News 5 shows Cofer— wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt— apparently trying to break things up when you hear the shot that took his life.

"Based on the videos that I've seen, my son's a hero. He's trying to protect people and keep people safe from the gunman," his dad said.

Springfield Township Police Chief Jack Simone agrees that Brian was trying to help in a volatile situation and lost his life in the process. Police also believe the gunman was part of a group of uninvited people who showed up at the party.

"It's awful when we lose a life, especially a young man in our community. It seems more tragic when they were trying to do the right thing. They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time," Simone said.

The chief said items of evidence were submitted to BCI, and detectives are waiting for results that could potentially generate more leads, but for now, no suspects have been named.

Simone believes there is a key to solving the murder.

"The key is going to be somebody at that party to give us information about the folks that were involved in the shooting," Simone said.

The victim's father said Brian was a kind person who was always looking to help people. He worked in construction and leaves behind a son, Blake, who turned 14 on the same day as the homicide.

"His number one priority in his life was his boy," Brian's father said. "I don't think we'll ever have closure— losing a son— but I believe he does deserve justice."

As 2024 comes to an end, the victim's father, who lives in Barberton, is urging anyone with information on the murder to come forward.

"I beg you. Show some compassion for our family."

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that solves the homicide. Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling 330-434-COPS.