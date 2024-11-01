Who killed Brian Cofer? Family, police look for answers after Halloween party murder

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In life, loved ones say Brian Cofer was the kindest person you would ever meet. His humor brightened a room, and he had a contagious laugh.

Courtesy of the family Brian Cofer

His tragic death at the age of 39 has left his family and friends devastated.

"Brian always stood up for people. He was a good dude, and it was never a problem. He always looked out for people," said Christopher Boone, a friend since high school.

In a statement released to News 5, Cofer's family said they are heartbroken beyond words at the senseless loss.

"His untimely death has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. We are now faced with the heartbreaking reality of having to bury a brother, a son, and a friend who meant so much to each of us. Tragically, Brian's young son is now without his father, and the pain of of that reality is immeasurable," the Cofer family said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs pointed out that Cofer's son turned 14 years old on the same day as the murder.

Springfield Township Police Chief Jack Simone said the tragedy unfolded just after midnight on Sunday during a Halloween party at a home on Canton Road.

Cell phone video captured a man pistol-whipping a 32-year-old man so badly in the backyard that he was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with severe injuries.

Just minutes later, investigators believe the same suspect went inside the home and shot and killed Cofer.

Simone said there is not a known connection between the gunman and the victim.

"We don't have any reason to believe that they were even associated prior to this incident," Simone said.

In fact, Simone believes the killer was part of a group of three people who showed up to the party uninvited.

"It's shocking. It's shocking in our small community. The last homicide we had was in 2015, so this is an unusual crime for our community," Simone said.

The chief said his officers continue to work on the case and are determined to solve it for the Cofer family.

"We're focused. We have our whole detective bureau working on this."

Boon hopes the truth comes out and his friend's killer is caught.

"People, hopefully they come through, and put this guy in jail. Turn yourself in. It's not worth it," Boone said.

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling 330-434-COPS.

BCI is also assisting with the investigation.