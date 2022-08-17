Man arrested in connection with shooting near Portage County fairgrounds

ATWATER, Ohio — Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday night after another man was shot earlier in the day near the fairgrounds.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. when a woman driving on Fairground Road near the Portage County Fairgrounds came across a man down on the road and covered in blood. The woman helped the man into her car and called 911.

A nearby neighbor told News 5 he didn't hear anything that would've alerted him to danger nearby. The area is rural and gunshots aren't uncommon, he said.

"There's gunshots all the time, everyday, so there's nothing out of the ordinary when you hear gunshots," the neighbor said.

When deputies arrived, they blocked off the the area to look for the shooter. Police in tactical gear and vehicles could be seen staging on the road near the woods.

News 5 Cleveland

Members of the 4-H community, who were at the fairgrounds setting up for next week's festivities told News 5 they were asked to leave as a precaution.

Eventually, the man police were looking for was found in the woods and taken into custody without incident, police said. There is no threat to anyone in the area.

Charges haven't been announced.

The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.