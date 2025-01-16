Man charged for crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos

A driver has been charged for the Dec. 11 crash that resulted in the death of former broadcast journalist Vasilios "Bill" Safos.

According to the City of Lakewood, the driver, Zachary Saliba, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. The charge is a felony.

Safos was walking at the intersection of Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue when the crash occurred.

In a press release, the city said, "Saliba was operating his vehicle recklessly at the time he struck Safos. Video evidence shows Saliba committing aggressive traffic offenses just prior to hitting Safos."

Saliba was charged in Lakewood Municipal Court, and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Lakewood Police Chief Kevin Fischer said Safos was a longtime resident of the city "who spent his career as a beloved local broadcast journalist." Safos worked at WOIO and WKYC.

“The Lakewood Police Department appreciates the public’s patience as we conducted a very involved investigation into this senseless and avoidable crime,” Fischer said.

He continued, "We were fortunate to have the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as we gathered and evaluated the evidence. We look forward to seeing justice for Bill Safos and his family in court."

Lakewood Mayor and Safety Director Meghan F. George called Safos's death a "tragic loss for this family and friends" as well as the city.

"These charges represent an important step in ensuring justice for Bill, a longtime and deeply valued member of our community and an accomplished broadcast journalist,” said George. “I want to commend Lakewood Police for their exhaustive investigation and analysis, which revealed additional evidence on the reckless indifference shown by the driver who caused Bill’s needless death. Thanks also goes out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance, external review, and expertise, which helped confirm key aspects of this case.”

