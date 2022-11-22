Man charged for crash that killed Jackson Township father

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Jackson Township Police Department announced Tuesday that the man accused of killing a 53-year-old father in a crash back in September has been charged with multiple felonies.

According to police, the 27-year-old driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide (OVI), a second-degree felony; aggravated vehicular homicide (recklessly), a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor, and speeding, also a minor misdemeanor.

Police arrested the driver on Monday.

The crash happened on Sept. 11 near Northwest Strausser Street and Arlington Avenue in Jackson Township around 11 p.m.

Authorities say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he went left of center and struck a 2017 Toyota occupied by 53-year-old John Pappas and his wife. Pappas died as a result of the crash. His wife and the other driver survived.

Following his arrest, the driver was taken to the Stark County Jail.

