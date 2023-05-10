Man charged for kidnapping 60YO woman, binding her hands and putting her in plastic container, police say

CLEVELAND — A 31-year-old Cleveland man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 60-year-old woman, binding her hands, and putting her in a plastic container.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Dalontay Edmon-Geiger Sr. is charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of kidnapping, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability.

Authorities said the alleged kidnapping and assault happened earlier this month.

Edmon-Geiger Sr. is accused of picking up the woman in his car, driving her to his home, physically assaulting her, stabbing her in the arm, using zip ties to bind her hands, and then torturing her.

Police went to Edmond-Geiger Sr.'s home on May 2 for a welfare check. Officers heard moaning coming from a plastic container on his porch, and the woman was found inside. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and officers arrested the man.

"I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I've seen," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. "Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery."

Edmon-Geiger Sr. is scheduled to appear in court on May 15 for an arraignment.

