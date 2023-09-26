Man charged for leaving fake bomb outside Chronicle-Telegram newspaper office in Elyria

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday for a bomb threat at the Chronicle-Telegram newspaper on Sunday.

According to the Elyria Police Department, an employee found a "suspicious item" outside the building and a threatening note, which turned out to be a mailbox, some lighter fluid and a paper that said "a bomb don't touch."

Police called in the bomb squad as a precaution, and it was determined that there weren't any explosives.

Authorities investigated the matter and later identified the suspect as an Elyria man.

Police said he confessed to leaving the mailbox and other items.

The man was arrested and charged with inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony and taken to the Lorain County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday morning, but a future court date hasn't been set.