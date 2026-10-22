CLEVELAND, OH — The man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland has turned himself in to police, authorities said, as disturbing new details emerge about what happened before and after the crash.

Watch the full video below:

Man charged in deadly Cleveland hit-and-run that dragged bicyclist surrenders to police

Cleveland police say 26-year-old Tyrelle Taylor of Cleveland is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an injury-causing death. Police say he was also driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed 35-year-old William Mays.

According to police, the trouble started on a crowded West Sixth Street after the Browns win Sunday, when the driver of a truck was stuck in traffic.

"This vehicle proceeded to squeal his tires, causing a disturbance," Sgt. Freddy Diaz of the Cleveland Police said.

According to court filings, officers told the driver to put the truck in park. Instead, police say he swerved around traffic, sped down packed city streets, repeatedly hit cars as he went and eventually lost a wheel.

Despite the missing wheel, police say Taylor crossed the Detroit-Superior Bridge, passing cars while driving in the bike lane.

Police say Taylor kept going for several blocks, dragging the bicyclist he hit until his truck got stuck at West 28th and Franklin. Authorities say Taylor then ran from the scene, leaving Mays for dead.

In a social media post, Highland Hills' police chief called Mays a beloved member of the community, remembering him for his kindness, warm smile and the joy he brought to the department. In July, Highland Hills police posted that they bought Mays a new bicycle after learning his broke down.

Now, after more than two days on the run, the man accused of killing him sits in jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

