CLEVELAND — Terrell Silver will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting deaths of four people in 2019 in Cleveland, including a woman who was five-and-a-half-months pregnant. Silver will not be eligible for parole.

Judge Ashley Kilbane sentenced Silver Monday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Man convicted of 2019 Cleveland quadruple murder sentenced to life in prison

During the sentencing, Tammy Quitman, the mother of one of the victims, addressed the court, telling Silver that he had "destroyed four families and five lives."

'You have destroyed 4 families and 5 lives'

Silver's trial started earlier this month.

Trial begins for Cleveland man accused of quadruple homicide in 2019

RELATED: Trial begins for Cleveland man accused of quadruple homicide in 2019

Silver had been found guilty on the following charges:



Seven counts of aggravated murder

Four counts of murder

Five counts of felonious assault

One count of attempted murder

One count of aggravated burglary

Two counts of having weapons under disability

The killings happened between Sept. 7, 2019, and Sept. 21, 2019.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Silver fatally shot Jazmyne Lawson, 18; Aiyanna Quitman, 19; Dejuan Damar Willis, 20; and Christopher Monroe, 23, while they were lying on two mattresses inside a home near East 144th Street and Kinsman Road. After killing them, Silver left the scene. Police found their decomposed bodies on Sept. 21, 2019.

Silver was linked to the crime through DNA and gun evidence and was indicted in April 2023.

Man indicted for murders of 4 people found in abandoned Cleveland home in 2019

RELATED: Man indicted for murders of 4 people, including pregnant woman, found dead in abandoned Cleveland home in 2019

“Terrell Silver is a convicted mass murderer. He is the worst of the worst,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “His victims’ families finally have some of the answers they need to try to understand this horrific event. Ultimately, justice for this mass murderer awaits him in prison, hell, or both.”