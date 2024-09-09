Trial begins for Cleveland man accused of quadruple homicide in 2019

CLEVELAND — The trial of a man accused of killing four people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, is now underway.

Terrell Silver was indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

The horrific crime happened in September 2019 when four people were found dead in an abandoned home in Cleveland.

Silver is accused of approaching the four victims — two men and two women between the ages of 18 and 23 — inside a residence near East 144th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland, where they were staying at the time.

He allegedly shot all four multiple times while they were lying down on two mattresses on the floor.

Man indicted for murders of 4 people found in abandoned Cleveland home in 2019

RELATED: Man indicted for murders of 4 people, including pregnant woman, found dead in abandoned Cleveland home in 2019

During opening statements, the prosecution said this is a case of "who done it?"

The defense said Silver's DNA was not found at the scene. But the prosecution says Silver's DNA was found inside a gun used both in the murders and in a separate shooting in July 2020. A different person was arrested in the July case.

The prosecutor also claims Silver told a jail inmate he killed four people, including one who was pregnant.

Officials identified the victims as 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, 18-year-old Jazmyne Lawson, 23-year-old Christopher Monroe and 20-year-old Dejuan Willis. It was later discovered that Lawson was five-and-a-half months pregnant.

The state called two witnesses, the 911 caller and the first responding officer.

The defense expects the trial to run through Friday or early next week.