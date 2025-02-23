Man dead after house fire breaks out in Mentor Saturday

A man is dead after a fire broke out in a Mentor home Saturday, according to the Mentor Fire Department.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon on Hillcrest Avenue, and numerous agencies from surrounding cities responded.

The man who died in the fire had lived in the home for years, and many who lived on the street knew him.

"Very caring he'd do anything for you, he helped me pull my car out of the snow; just a good guy," Shannon Groskopf said.

Hours after the fire, investigators are searching the charred house for clues as to what started the fatal fire.