Man dead after possible robbery attempt, shooting

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers were responding to a robbery in the 7800 block of Carnegie Avenue, police said. While en route, they received word that a man had been shot at the same location.
Upon arrival, they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until EMS arrived on the scene, police said.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.
Police are investigating the homicide, and no information is available at this time.
