Man dies after being assaulted at gas station, East Cleveland police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was assaulted early Saturday morning at a gas station.

Police responded to the 15400 block of Euclid Avenue just after 3 a.m. for an unresponsive man lying in front of the business.

The man was taken to University Hospitals for treatment but later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim got into an argument with another male inside the store and that person punched him. The victim fell to the ground, and the assailant dragged him outside before driving off in a blue vehicle.

A specific description of the vehicle wasn't provided.

The name of the victim is being withheld until police notify next of kin.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call detectives at 216-681-2162 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. A reward up to $2,500 is available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.