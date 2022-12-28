76-year-old man dies in house fire in Hudson Tuesday night

HUDSON, Ohio — An 76-year-old man was pronounced dead after being transported from a house fire in Hudson Tuesday night, according to a news release from the city.

The fire broke out at about 10 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Hudson Drive, the release states. The Hudson Fire Department received a call about the smell of burning plastic several blocks from the home. Firefighters searched the area, then expanded their search to find the fire on Hudson Drive.

The fire started in the basement of the home, officials said. Firefighters found the victim inside the home and Hudson EMS transported him to a hospital in Cuyahoga Falls where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, city officials stated.

Members of Hudson Police and Hudson EMS were on the scene alongside 22 Hudson firefighters, four members of the Stow Fire Department, four from Twinsburg Fire and three from Valley Fire.

