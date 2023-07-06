Man dies from outdoor power equipment accident Wednesday

A man was killed in an outdoor power equipment accident Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the sheriff’s office and the Perry Joint Fire District responded to a call about a 40-year-old worker who was seriously injured while operating tree removal equipment on Lane Road.

The man was transported to Tripoint Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.