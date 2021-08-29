Man dies in single-crash crash in Ashtabula County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A fatal crash in Ashtabula County is under investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday morning.

The crash involved just one vehicle, a white 2010 Mazda CX-9, driven by William Volanski, 61, of Linesville, Pa. The car was traveling east on Netcher Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, running off the right side of the road. Once off the road, the car struck a traffic sign, then an embankment, and finally a tree. Volanski died due to his injuries at the scene of the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Volanski was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. The matter remains under investigation.

