Man drowns near Avon after boat capsizes in Lake Erie

A man drowned in Lake Erie on Wednesday, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department.

Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard received a call about a capsized boat in the lake near the Miller Road Park boat launch, the fire department said.

Regional dive rescue teams were launched and located one man in the water, the department said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are still working to identify the individual. The fire department said they believe he was boating alone, but divers searched the water as a precaution.

At this time, the Miller Road Park boat launch is closed. Avon Lake Police said they will post updates to their Facebook page once it reopens.