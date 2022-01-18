Man fatally shot at Kalahari's employee housing unit

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning at a hotel where some Kalahari employees live while working at the resort.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a hotel in the 5900 block of Milan Road, according to Perkins Township police.

Responding officers located the victim upon their arrival. He sustained a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three individuals, ages 19, 22 and 26 years old, were later arrested in Toledo. The 19 and 22-year-old are charged with aggravated burglary. The 26-year-old is charged with aggravated burglary and with aggravated murder. All the charges are first-degree felonies.

Two other people, both 20 years old, have been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A third 20-year-old is charged with complicity tampering with evidence.

The resort issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"At Kalahari Resorts & Conventions we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that took place at Extended Stay Sandusky and extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim."

