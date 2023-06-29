Man fatally shot, crashes into Cleveland home

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Police said a man who was approximately 20 years old suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

After being shot, the truck he was in struck a house on Canton Avenue.

There is currently a News 5 photographer on the scene working to learn more information.

