Man fatally shot in Kamm's Corners; suspect found dead nearby from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

CLEVELAND — A man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Cleveland's Kamm's Corners neighborhood.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 15700 block of Munn Road, according to Cleveland Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Cleveland EMS said.

According to Cleveland Police, officers responded and located a vehicle believed to have been involved nearby. A suspect was found dead inside the vehicle from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cleveland Police didn't provide specifics regarding where the suspect's vehicle was found, but Cleveland Metroparks Police confirm they responded to a related scene at the Stinchcomb-Groth Memorial in the Rocky River Reservation.