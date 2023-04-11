Man fatally shot in Maple Heights; 2 people spotted running from scene, police say

The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, officers were handling a complaint near Clare Avenue and Warrensville Center Road around 7 a.m. when several people told them they heard gunshots nearby and saw two people running from the scene.

One person was described as an older man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The other may be a woman who was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket that may have had a hood, authorities said.

Officers searched the area and located a man in the 20100 block of Clare Avenue who had been shot, authorities said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting indicates the victim may have been involved in a fight at a gas station near Maple Heights Boulevard and Warrensville Center Road before being shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.