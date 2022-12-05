Man fatally shot in Maple Heights over the weekend

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating following the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 18600 block of Raymond Street after receiving reports of "two suspicious males in the area knocking on doors."

Police later found a man on the ground in the 19000 block of Raymond Street. He had been shot twice. Authorities said officers rendered first aid and the man was transported to a nearby hospital. He died a short time later.

Authorities said two men, who were with the victim, were taken into custody but released later in the morning. Police are looking for a third man who may have been involved. That person hasn't been identified and police didn't release a description of him. A suspect has not been identified either.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to called detectives at 216-587-9624. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can be anonymous.

