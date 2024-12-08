Man fatally shot, officer stabbed at Richland County fast-food restaurant

A man is dead, and an officer is injured after a shooting involving the Shelby Police Department Saturday evening.

Around 11 p.m., Shelby police officers went to an Arby's on Mansfield Avenue to serve a warrant out of the Shelby Municipal Court, police said.

While making initial contact with the man, he stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife, police said. The officer was able to move away from the man, who then ran toward the officer with the knife still in hand.

The officer then drew his weapon and shot the man, police said.

The second officer on the scene, who was guarding the back door, provided aid to both the injured officer and the man, police said.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where the man succumbed to his wounds, police said. The officer is in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting, police said.