Man fatally shot outside nightclub in Euclid, police say

The Euclid Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside a nightclub early Sunday morning and left a man dead.

According to authorities, it happened around 1:23 a.m. outside the Hush Cabaret and Lounge, 26159 Euclid Ave.

The victim, who police have not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact detectives at 216-289-8505.

